Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 18.3 %

PW opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

