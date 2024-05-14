Grab (GRAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Grab has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Grab to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grab Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 0.81. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
