iCAD (ICAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter.

iCAD Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.36.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

