Hut 8 (HUT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Trading Down 1.6 %

HUT opened at C$10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. Hut 8 has a 12 month low of C$8.35 and a 12 month high of C$29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$964.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.45.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.