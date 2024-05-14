Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.