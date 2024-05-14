Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

EFOI stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.66.

About Energy Focus

Further Reading

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

