StockNews.com Downgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Calix Stock Performance

Calix stock opened at $30.51 on Friday. Calix has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,364,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 298,277 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Calix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,831,000 after buying an additional 313,380 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 189,676 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

