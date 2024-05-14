SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

