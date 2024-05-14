Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Consolidated Water Stock Performance
Shares of CWCO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $38.29.
Consolidated Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
Featured Stories
