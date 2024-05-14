Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

About Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 176,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

