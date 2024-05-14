authID (AUID) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

authID Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of AUID opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. authID has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Get authID alerts:

Insider Activity at authID

In other authID news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,163,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.