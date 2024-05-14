Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.03. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.05 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 2.44% of Beasley Broadcast Group worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

