First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.18 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

