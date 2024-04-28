Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.78. 3,238,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a market cap of $377.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.