Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,534 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. 369,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,271. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.