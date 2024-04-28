Golden State Equity Partners Has $355,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,293,000 after purchasing an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,421,000 after purchasing an additional 429,438 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,131,000 after purchasing an additional 360,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 296,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

