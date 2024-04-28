Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

