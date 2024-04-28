VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

VeriSign Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.97. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $122,017.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,864. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

