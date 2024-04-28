ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $918.97 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $955.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.93. The company has a market cap of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

