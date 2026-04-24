Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) Short Interest Up 3,525.7% in April

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,772,777 shares, an increase of 3,525.7% from the March 31st total of 48,895 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,222,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNYR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Synergy CHC from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Synergy CHC from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

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Synergy CHC Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ SNYR traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.40. 383,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,535. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Synergy CHC has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. Synergy CHC had a negative net margin of 42.59% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synergy CHC will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synergy CHC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synergy CHC in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the third quarter worth about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synergy CHC in the third quarter worth about $82,000.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

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Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

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