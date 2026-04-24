Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,380 shares, a growth of 4,447.9% from the March 31st total of 668 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,997 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

SZZL stock remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. 59,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,146. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

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Institutional Trading of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $17,588,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II

About Sizzle Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

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