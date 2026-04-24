Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Trading Down 5% – Here’s Why

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 5,927,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,846,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

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View Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,877,952.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,771.50. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,579,519 shares of company stock valued at $42,799,656. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,943,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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