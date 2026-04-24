Head to Head Survey: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) versus LogicBio Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:LOGC)

Risk & Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics N/A -20.68% -13.18% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -3.98% -5.88% -3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $10.16 million 39.10 -$29.00 million ($1.09) -7.98 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $881.44 million 0.88 -$26.95 million ($0.43) -21.00

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than LogicBio Therapeutics. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats LogicBio Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

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LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. The company has a collaboration with Children's Medical Research Institute to develop next-generation capsids for gene therapy and gene editing applications in the liver, as well as additional tissues; and a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop LB-301, an investigational therapy for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. The company also has a research collaboration, license, and option agreement with CANbridge Care Pharma Hong Kong Limited; and collaboration agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

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MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

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