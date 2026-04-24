Jarrod Patten Sells 2,000 Shares of Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Jarrod Patten sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $356,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,480. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Strategy Stock Down 0.8%

MSTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.02. 14,061,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,120,510. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.55.

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Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Strategy Inc will post 136.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Strategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

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Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Strategy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Strategy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strategy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,127,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,043,000 after purchasing an additional 138,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Strategy by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

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Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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