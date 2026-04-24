GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:TSYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 731,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,689. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.
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