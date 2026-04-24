GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:TSYY)

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSYY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 731,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,689. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33.

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About GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF

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The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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