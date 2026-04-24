Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 15.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.63 and last traded at $72.3790. Approximately 17,875,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,775,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.61.

Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Alliance with NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory — Oklo announced a collaboration to develop nuclear‑powered AI infrastructure and accelerate nuclear fuel R&D, a high‑profile partnership that repositions Oklo at the intersection of AI demand and advanced nuclear tech. Oklo Alliance With NVIDIA And Los Alamos Puts AI Power In Focus

Alliance with NVIDIA and Los Alamos National Laboratory — Oklo announced a collaboration to develop nuclear‑powered AI infrastructure and accelerate nuclear fuel R&D, a high‑profile partnership that repositions Oklo at the intersection of AI demand and advanced nuclear tech. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage — HSBC initiated a “strong‑buy” and multiple bullish writeups (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, others) are highlighting Oklo’s addressable market in AI data‑center power and its fuel/recycling edge, supporting longer‑term upside expectations. HSBC Upgrade via Zacks

Analyst upgrades and bullish coverage — HSBC initiated a “strong‑buy” and multiple bullish writeups (Seeking Alpha, Motley Fool, others) are highlighting Oklo’s addressable market in AI data‑center power and its fuel/recycling edge, supporting longer‑term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Recent price momentum — The stock has seen big rallies in recent sessions (double‑digit days as coverage flagged demand from AI/data‑center players), which attracts both fresh buyers and short‑term traders. Oklo Stock Jumps 16% Following Nvidia AI Deal

Recent price momentum — The stock has seen big rallies in recent sessions (double‑digit days as coverage flagged demand from AI/data‑center players), which attracts both fresh buyers and short‑term traders. Neutral Sentiment: High trading volume — Today’s volume is well above average, indicating heavy positioning and trade activity that can amplify intraday moves (both up and down).

High trading volume — Today’s volume is well above average, indicating heavy positioning and trade activity that can amplify intraday moves (both up and down). Negative Sentiment: Surging short interest — Short interest rose to 28,609,126 shares as of April 15 (+18.5% vs. Mar 31), equal to roughly 20.3% of shares sold short and ~3.0 days to cover on recent average volume. That elevated short base increases downside pressure and can exacerbate declines on profit‑taking.

Surging short interest — Short interest rose to 28,609,126 shares as of April 15 (+18.5% vs. Mar 31), equal to roughly 20.3% of shares sold short and ~3.0 days to cover on recent average volume. That elevated short base increases downside pressure and can exacerbate declines on profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals and execution risk — Oklo reported an EPS miss in mid‑March and remains unprofitable; commercialization and regulatory milestones (NRC/licensing, fuel validation) will be key execution risks that could weigh on the stock if progress slows. Oklo Market Data and Recent Earnings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Oklo Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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