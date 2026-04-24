Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Expands By 2,962.7%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,911 shares, an increase of 2,962.7% from the March 31st total of 193 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,392 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHYT stock remained flat at $34.22 during trading on Friday. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,590. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $36.47.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1858 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. XHYT was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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