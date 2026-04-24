Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,316 shares, a growth of 2,622.6% from the March 31st total of 2,950 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,488 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB owned about 0.28% of Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. 6,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,360. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1288 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return. NPFI was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

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