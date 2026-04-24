Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in April

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 71 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNHFF remained flat at $99.00 during trading on Friday. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.16.

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Mayr-Melnhof Karton Company Profile

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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is an Austria-based producer of cartonboard and folding carton solutions. As part of the Mayr-Melnhof Group, the company focuses on manufacturing high-quality, coated recycled cartonboard for packaging applications. Its offerings include a wide range of white-lined recycled board grades, coated kraft board, and specialized barrier boards, serving customers across the food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial markets.

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Vienna, Mayr-Melnhof Karton operates several production facilities throughout Europe, with additional sales and distribution offices in key markets.

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