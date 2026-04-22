Everspin Tech (MRAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Everspin Tech to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter. Everspin Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.120 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Everspin Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

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Everspin Tech Trading Up 0.9%

Everspin Tech stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.29 million, a PE ratio of -418.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. Everspin Tech has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Everspin Tech

In other Everspin Tech news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 19,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $178,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 847,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,505.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Everspin Tech by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Everspin Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Everspin Tech from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Company Profile

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Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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