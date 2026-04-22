Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,015,000 after buying an additional 3,224,891 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,228.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 700,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,846,000 after purchasing an additional 679,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 918,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,801 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,643,058,000 after purchasing an additional 264,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total value of $48,727.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,969. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadridge Financial Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Matsui Securities will adopt Broadridge’s JASDEC Processing Solution (JASDECPS) on a SaaS platform to modernize securities lending operations in Japan — a client win that underscores international SaaS adoption and recurring revenue potential. Matsui Securities Adopts Broadridge’s JASDECPS

Matsui Securities will adopt Broadridge’s JASDEC Processing Solution (JASDECPS) on a SaaS platform to modernize securities lending operations in Japan — a client win that underscores international SaaS adoption and recurring revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Tavira Financial selected Broadridge’s High Touch OMS, connectivity and middle-office stack to power its agency brokerage platform — another front-office win that can drive implementation revenue and deepen operating relationships. Tavira selects Broadridge

Tavira Financial selected Broadridge’s High Touch OMS, connectivity and middle-office stack to power its agency brokerage platform — another front-office win that can drive implementation revenue and deepen operating relationships. Positive Sentiment: Broadridge made a minority strategic investment in CENTRL to integrate AI-powered due diligence and RFP tooling into its asset-management and retirement solutions — strengthens data/AI capabilities and cross-sell opportunities in high-margin services. Broadridge Announces Strategic Investment in CENTRL

Broadridge made a minority strategic investment in CENTRL to integrate AI-powered due diligence and RFP tooling into its asset-management and retirement solutions — strengthens data/AI capabilities and cross-sell opportunities in high-margin services. Positive Sentiment: Broadridge participated in HQLAx’s Series C‑1 as a strategic investor to support digital collateral mobility and collaboration with Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) — signals commitment to DLT initiatives and potential future product integration. HQLAx Announces Strategic Investments from Broadridge

Broadridge participated in HQLAx’s Series C‑1 as a strategic investor to support digital collateral mobility and collaboration with Broadridge’s Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) — signals commitment to DLT initiatives and potential future product integration. Neutral Sentiment: Broadridge scheduled its Q3 FY2026 earnings webcast for April 30 — an upcoming catalyst that could confirm revenue/margin benefits from these deals or introduce short-term volatility. Broadridge Schedules Webcast

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4%

BR opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.10 and a 12 month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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