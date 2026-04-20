TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $119.73 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,727 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $119,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,447,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,869,000 after buying an additional 3,364,345 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 58,309,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,210 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,128,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,786 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,311,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,538,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,693,000 after purchasing an additional 741,263 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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