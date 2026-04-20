Q3 Asset Management Makes New $935,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,165,908 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology stock opened at $455.07 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $471.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.