Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to design two new AI chips for inference — a move that could diversify Google’s TPU supply, reduce reliance on Broadcom and support higher-margin cloud/AI growth. Marvell Reuters Article

Reports that Google is in talks with Marvell to design two new AI chips for inference — a move that could diversify Google’s TPU supply, reduce reliance on Broadcom and support higher-margin cloud/AI growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting the Marvell talks and implications for competitors (Broadcom, Nvidia) — underscores market view that Google is scaling its in-house AI hardware strategy, which supports long‑term cloud and AI margins. Barron’s: Marvell/Google

Coverage noting the Marvell talks and implications for competitors (Broadcom, Nvidia) — underscores market view that Google is scaling its in-house AI hardware strategy, which supports long‑term cloud and AI margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary emphasize strong fundamentals — double‑digit revenue and income growth driven by Cloud and Gemini adoption; these reinforce buy-side thesis that AI monetization will expand Google’s margin runway. Seeking Alpha: Performance & Future Strength

Analyst and market commentary emphasize strong fundamentals — double‑digit revenue and income growth driven by Cloud and Gemini adoption; these reinforce buy-side thesis that AI monetization will expand Google’s margin runway. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support and price targets remain elevated (median target noted ~$372.5 across recent reports), providing technical and sentiment backing for higher shares. Quiver Quant: Analyst Targets & Data

Broad analyst support and price targets remain elevated (median target noted ~$372.5 across recent reports), providing technical and sentiment backing for higher shares. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple investor pieces and long‑term buy arguments reiterate Alphabet as an AI platform leader — supportive for long-term holders but not new catalytic news. Motley Fool: AI Stock Picks

Multiple investor pieces and long‑term buy arguments reiterate Alphabet as an AI platform leader — supportive for long-term holders but not new catalytic news. Negative Sentiment: Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares (~$348k) on Apr 15; insiders have broadly been net sellers recently — a potential psychological headwind for some investors. SEC filing available. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares (~$348k) on Apr 15; insiders have broadly been net sellers recently — a potential psychological headwind for some investors. SEC filing available. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about Alphabet’s planned ramp in AI spending (reports of roughly doubling AI spend) could pressure near-term margins and weigh on sentiment despite long-term revenue upside. Fool: AI Spending Concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.03.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. The trade was a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total transaction of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $339.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $305.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.40 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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