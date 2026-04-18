Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.4525. Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer shares last traded at $0.4525, with a volume of 30,000 shares changing hands.

Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

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About Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer

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Shandong Weigao Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SHWGF) is a China-based manufacturer of single-use medical devices and medical polymer products. Headquartered in Weihai, Shandong Province, the company operates under the umbrella of the Weigao Group and focuses on the development, production and distribution of disposable medical consumables.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses infusion and transfusion sets, disposable syringes, intravenous catheters, blood filters and apheresis sets, as well as devices for enteral nutrition and medical-grade tubing.

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