GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 11,787 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.71. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $273.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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