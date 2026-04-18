Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$113.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$81.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$96.67.

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Endeavour Mining Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$91.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$84.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.74. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$36.91 and a 52 week high of C$98.71.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 4.4476987 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining

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Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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