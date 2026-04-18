Hensoldt (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hensoldt AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $9.72. Hensoldt shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 870 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAGHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hensoldt from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Hensoldt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hensoldt has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Hensoldt Stock Performance

Hensoldt Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37.

(Get Free Report)

Hensoldt AG (OTCMKTS: HAGHY) is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading

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