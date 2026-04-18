Cwm LLC Has $18.57 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,963 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 203.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.9% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 146,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 61,629 shares during the last quarter.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.6%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

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