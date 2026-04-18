Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.6343. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5881, with a volume of 21,120 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.
Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.
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