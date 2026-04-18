Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Up 8.9% – What’s Next?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.0790. 1,079,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,925,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rumble presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Rumble Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.09 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 39.76% and a negative net margin of 81.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rumble

In related news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 44,355 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $243,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,174,015 shares in the company, valued at $576,353,602.20. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 777,012 shares of company stock worth $4,222,236. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Rumble by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates a video-sharing platform designed to offer creators and audiences an alternative to traditional social media and streaming services. The company’s primary business activities include hosting, distributing and monetizing user–generated and professional video content. Through its platform, Rumble enables content creators to retain a higher share of advertising revenue and maintain greater control over their intellectual property, while offering viewers open access to a wide range of videos spanning news, sports, entertainment and educational programming.

In addition to its core video platform, Rumble provides cloud–based video hosting and delivery services via Rumble Cloud, a content–delivery network (CDN) designed to support high–volume streaming and storage.

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