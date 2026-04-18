Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Update

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,512 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 20,405 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,806 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. Marchex has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $73.77 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.99.

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Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marchex had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. Analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marchex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 123,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marchex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marchex in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Marchex Company Profile

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Marchex, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) operates a call data and analytics platform designed to help businesses measure and optimize customer interactions. The company’s core services include call tracking, conversational analytics and performance marketing solutions that attribute phone calls to specific advertising campaigns. By capturing and analyzing voice interactions, Marchex enables advertisers, agencies and brands to gain actionable insights into caller intent, marketing ROI and customer behavior.

Through its suite of technologies, Marchex offers real-time call monitoring, keyword spotting and AI-driven transcription to surface trends and conversion signals from inbound calls.

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