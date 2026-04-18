Legacy CG LLC Sells 41,310 Shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF $BKGI

Legacy CG LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 442,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.09% of BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF worth $17,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKGI. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,694,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,247,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 9,214.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 67,727 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period.

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BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Stock Down 0.7%

BKGI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.60. BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

About BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report).

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