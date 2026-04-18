Legacy CG LLC Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 78,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Team Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

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Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $89.91 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

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