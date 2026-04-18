Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 475,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 7,753.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 205,380 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Abbington Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbington Investment Group now owns 154,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of FNDC opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.