Critical Analysis: Columbia Sportswear (COLM) and Its Competitors

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “TEXTILE – APPAREL” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Columbia Sportswear to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear’s peers have a beta of 0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Columbia Sportswear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Sportswear 1 5 2 1 2.33 Columbia Sportswear Competitors 601 3363 4361 161 2.48

Profitability

Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.48%. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies have a potential upside of 7.26%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Sportswear 5.22% 12.03% 7.20% Columbia Sportswear Competitors 2.89% -40.82% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Columbia Sportswear and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Sportswear $3.40 billion $177.22 million 18.76 Columbia Sportswear Competitors $6.63 billion $514.29 million 19.80

Columbia Sportswear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Sportswear. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 47.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

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