Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNMA shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fannie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Fannie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Fannie Mae Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Fannie Mae has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 2.22%.

About Fannie Mae

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The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

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