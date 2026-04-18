Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $890,000 in Gold.com Inc. $GOLD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Separately, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Gold.com

In other news, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,000. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,238,346.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 502,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Gold.com Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $48.12 on Friday. Gold.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion.

Gold.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Gold.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gold.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold (c-)” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gold.com

About Gold.com

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

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