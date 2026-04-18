Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 2.1% on Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $202.27 and last traded at $209.2610. 8,868,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 11,469,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.84.

Specifically, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $4,084,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 140,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,682,995.16. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,847,446.36. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “cautious” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 17,800.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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