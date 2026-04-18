Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $161.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $167.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.45.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7%

BX stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

Blackstone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,961,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 2,868,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,628,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This trade represents a 18.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

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