Colliers Securities Upgrades First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) to “Moderate Buy”

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Colliers Securities to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCAP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Capital from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCAP

First Capital Stock Performance

First Capital stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.62.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 34.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 30,940.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 215.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FCAP, the firm specializes in providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. External management is provided by First Capital Asset Management, LLC, leveraging senior credit expertise to structure tailored financing that supports growth initiatives, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company’s investment portfolio comprises senior secured loans, second-lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments.

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